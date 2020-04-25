Share:

ISLAMABAD - A team of Chinese doctors carrying medical supplies and equipment has arrived in Pakistan by two special aircraft.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Chinese doctors are headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen and have expertise in treating infectious diseases. The Chinese team will support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 situation for the coming two months.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza along with other senior military officials welcomed the team on arrival. The Chinese support reaffirms that being ‘Iron Brothers’ and ‘All-Weather’ friends, Pakistan and China have always helped each other in the time of need.