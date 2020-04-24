Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he had an awkward, starstruck moment when he met his favourite actor Brad Pitt at Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’s LA premiere.

If a fan ever had the opportunity to meet his or her favourite star, the starstruck feeling is like any other. The same applies to celebrities too, when they meet a personality that they have admired over time. Such was the case recently for Chris Hemsworth, who recalled the awkward yet funny interaction he had had with Oscar-winning star Brad Pitt. It was indeed a hilarious interaction between two of the biggest Hollywood stars.

The 36-year-old actor, in an interview, shared details of his meeting with Oscar-winning star, saying: “I met Brad Pitt actually at the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ premiere. He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn’t get attacked by the security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I’d hoped and imagined.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actor spoke candidly about his excitement for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika Waititi, at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane,” he said.

While Extraction is releasing today on Netflix, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is slated to release in the US on February 18, 2022.