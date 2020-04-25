Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Budzar said on Friday that ‘coronavirus’ of corruption had weakened the foundations of the country and emphasized that elimination of corruption, along with overcoming coronavirus pandemic, was the top agenda of the government which would be achieved in collaboration with the people.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM regretted that people had to bear the consequences of the corruption of the past governments. He said that the people, remain deprived of even basic facilities while the corrupt fully enjoyed. The opposition had no plan to deal with the coronavirus but their real agenda was to hide their corruption, he added. The global politics had altogether changed due to onslaught of coronavirus but could not modify the negativity of the Pakistani opposition, he regretted.

The CM maintained that negative designs of the opposition to politicize this important issue had badly failed and it had disappointed the people. He stated that 220 million people of the country had fully understood the duality of opposition parties.

On the other side, decisions had been made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by exercising collective vision to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and its spread had remained limited due to the timely and farsighted decisions taken by the government, he stated. He reiterated that the government was keeping a vigilant eye on the situation of coronavirus and funds were released to the health department without wasting any moment. Regrettably, the opposition parties were engaged in point-scoring over the issue of coronavirus, he added.

He said that it was the time to maintain unity and efforts of playing politics over the lives of the people, was condemnable. Those who were issuing hollow statements could not understand the sufferings of common citizens and lip-service would not benefit the people, nor would the citizens stand by those who were not engaged in any serious effort for the relief of the masses, he stated.

Usman Buzdar affirmed that PTI leadership was firmly standing with the people and the propagandists should realize that public service could not be done through hollow claims. He said the government was fully committed to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic adding that public safety could be ensured by following the policy of social distancing. The spread of coronavirus attack could be minimized if people remain limited to their homes, the CM concluded.

INDUSTRIALISTS CALL ON

CM TO DONATE ASSISTANCE

FOR CORONAVIRUS

An industrialists’ delegation called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and donated necessary equipment for dealing with coronavirus. The CM appreciated the philanthropic passion adding that the Pakistani nation had always, wholeheartedly, helped those in need. He maintained that everyone would have to work for overcoming the coronavirus as it was the time to serve the ailing humanity.

The CM further said that nation demands unity and brotherhood from all of us. He said that staying at home was the best option and the citizens should not, unnecessarily, go out. Usman Buzdar said that he personally supervised the relief activities and Punjab government was firmly standing with the affected people. He said Islam also taught us to assist the people in need and citizens should be careful in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. The citizens should ensure personal safety, as well as the protection of others’ lives, by following necessary precautionary measures, the CM added. Those who called on the CM included CEO NIMIR Industrial Chemicals (Ltd.) Zafar Mahmood, Director Khalid Mumtaz Qazi and Shabir Hussain from ZIL (Ltd.).

CM FELICITATES NATION

ON THE onset OF

RAMAZAN-UL-MUBARAK

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation on the start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and said that it was a month of blessings which had brought a message of love and unity for all of us. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, we all should work collectively for the sake of the country and that we should maintain social distancing, he said. The CM added that people should give priority to performing prayers at their homes during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to overcome the spread of coronavirus. He said that he would also perform five-time prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh at home. The citizens should also pray to Almighty Allah in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak for complete eradication of coronavirus from the country, the CM concluded.