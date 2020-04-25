Share:

Islamabad - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Friday launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash Emergency Cash Information Portal.

“Today, Ehsaas is releasing an information portal relating to Ehsaas Emergency Cash disbursements. Dashboards in the portal will give details about the number of beneficiaries served in each of the three categories with provincial, district and tehsil wise breakdowns”, Dr. Sania Nishtar said while addressing a press conference in the capital.

Giving details about the programme Dr. Nishtar said, “Kafaalat beneficiaries are part of Category-I; where share of provinces was decided in 2010. In Category-II, share of provinces is based on 2017 census. Share of Sindh in Category-I is highest, which shows that the programme is being run on merit and without any political influence and considerations”, she added.