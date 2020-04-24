Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for unfreezing of her bank accounts to meet her personal and domestic expenses.

According to the petition, the PPP leader requested the court that her accounts should be made operational again so that she could take care of her household and personal expenses.

In her petition, Talpur prayed to the court to suspend the decision of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on July 25 2019, and the verdict of an accountability court Islamabad which had rejected a plea filed by her in relation to the fake accounts case on March 31.

She filed the petition against the decision of the accountability court that had turned down her plea for unfreezing her accounts. She requested the IHC to quash the decision of the accountability court and order to unfreeze her bank accounts.

Earlier, an accountability court had rejected a petition of Talpur seeking to unfreeze her personal bank account, but restored two accounts of her daughters.

Accountability Court-II Judge Azam Khan had issued the order on Talpur’s petition challenging the freezing of her account in connection with the fake bank accounts case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan after her name surfaced in the fake accounts case. The SBP had directed the scheduled banks to freeze her accounts. Subsequently, three accounts — one in her name and two in the name of her daughters — were frozen.

According to the prosecution, the banks were asked to freeze Talpur’s accounts in the fake bank accounts case involving alleged money laundering of billions of rupees through 29 accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had named former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, his sons and 10 others as suspects in an interim challan filed in a banking court in August 2018.

Later, the case was transferred to Islamabad for trial after a Karachi banking court accepted NAB’s transfer plea filed after the Supreme Court had referred a joint investigation team’s report on the fake accounts case to the bureau with a directive to investigate the matter and file references.