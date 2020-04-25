Share:

The fourth meeting of the provincial Information Ministers chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will be held today.

In her tweets on Saturday, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that on the special directions of the Prime Minister, the session will take forward the process of distribution of protection kits amongst journalists and media workers.

She noted that these kits will prove to be important for the protection of the journalists dispensing their duties from difficult fronts fight against in the coronavirus.

She said the meeting will also discuss arrangements made to disinfect press clubs across the country and a strategy of linking payment of outstanding amounts to media houses and release of advertisements to them with that of the payment of salaries to the media workers.