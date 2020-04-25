Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz, on Friday, filed for bail in two corruption cases against him, the money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz submitted a petition on Hamza’s behalf at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. The NAB chairperson and director-general was named among the respondents.

The petition says that Hamza has been made “a target of political victimisation by anti-democratic rival political groups”. It adds that the allegations of money laundering and possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income are “frivolous”.

Hamza was arrested on June 6, 2019 and the grounds of the arrest were “vague and inconclusive”, the petition adds. The “continued incarceration of the petitioner is merely a device of harassment”.

All actions taken by NAB against Hamza are “absolutely illegal, unlawful, without jurisdiction”, the petition says.