LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Friday said that the country was facing coronavirus pandemic and police were performing security duties for religious places and lockdown, but protection of wealth and lives of people was our topmost priority.

He said this while directing to all RPOs and DPOs in a video link meeting held at Central Police Office here on Friday to discuss the crime situation in the province. During the meeting, RPOs and DPOs briefed IG Punjab in detail about crime graph and police actions in their respective districts.

IG Punjab said that for controlling crimes and security of sensitive religious places, special patrolling squads of police should be formed under smart patrolling plan whereas efficiency of patrolling of Dolphin and Police Emergency Response Unit (PERU) teams should be further improved.

He said that in cases of child and women abuse, DPOs should themselves reach at the spot and also supervise the investigation of cases of dacoity, murder, ransom and other heinous crimes so that criminals may be put behind the bars.

IG said that during the Ramzan, RPOs and DPOs should themselves pay field visits for inspection of security arrangements of ‘A’ category mosques, Imam barghas, worship places of minorities and other sensitive places and also brief the deputed officers and officials about best performance of their duties.

He said that combing and intelligence based operations should be expedited in the vicinity of sensitive worship and public places whereas senior officers should themselves go into field for inspection of security duty of sensitive places on daily basis.