Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar’s press conference on Friday was much-needed considering the situation we are currently in. With coronavirus the world’s most exigent problem, it is disappointing to see that our eastern neighbour is singularly fixated on the Line of Control (LoC) and how to push forth its agenda of hate against Muslims.

The international community needs to take notice of Indian aggression on the border and the treatment of Muslims on its own soil. With 850 violations of ceasefire since 2020 began, it is only Pakistan’s patience and commitment to peace that has kept India’s warmongering at bay. Ridiculous allegations that seem to be derived from inane conspiracy theories are used in the attempts to malign Pakistan. The latest accusations of Pakistan using coronavirus to ‘attack’ India are laughable at best. A country that has double the infections than us can hardly claim that we are the reason for its troubles. Where once world powers such as the US sided with India, its latest attacks are so devoid of sense that even its closest allies will have a hard time backing this stance.

In its attempts to paint over its own failures in the country, the Indian government of Prime Minister Modi is trying just a little too hard to bring every problem of theirs to our doorstep.

But while the verbal attacks on Pakistan are fruitless, as are the attempts to shell our armed forces on the border, the marginalisation of Indian Muslims is both methodical and malevolent. The Modi government is using the virus to further foment hate and construct society along the lines of exclusion, with the Hindutva ideology reigning supreme at the expense of other faiths. The only silver lining in all of this is that the further the Indian state heads down the path of ultra-right and fascism – it has already been walking on this road for a while – the more obvious and transparent its intentions will get. Sooner rather than later, the world will have to take notice.