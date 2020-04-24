Share:

Islamabad-Actress Jameela Jamil has taken a strong stand against injustice, urging women to speak up against unfairness. The shwobiz star, in a series of social media posts, let out her thoughts on the issue, saying: “Coincidence that the entire handful of women who dare to call out injustice are all controlling, chaotic, manipulative, mentally unstable, liars. Some are even ‘traffickers...’ now? Weird and amazing correlation. Female silence and complicity is rewarded with protection.”

The model also attached a collage of Princess Diana, Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Greta Thunberg and US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as prime examples of the women who are subjected to this behavior. The 34-year-old also wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram, which she introduced as “AN ESSAY,” to express the frustration that comes with being an “outspoken person who is constantly and very deliberately misrepresented as a chaotic, irrational, and manipulate mess.