GHALANI - Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand, Hamid Iqbal, yesterday handed over hygiene kits to Pres­ident Mohmand Press Club (MPC) Gul Muham­mad at the Press Club for protection against coro­na virus.

On the occasion, the AC said that it is the duty of every citizen to take pre­cautionary measures against the Covid-19 virus.

He said that it is joint duty of all the people to take precautionary measures, otherwise in case of negligence, the epidemic could spread to the entire region. He urged local journalists to protect themselves from corona virus. The safety kits included masks, sanitizers, kitch­en utensils, coolers and other items.

The Assistant Commis­sioner said that the cas­es of four persons in the same family in the Mo­hmand tribal district is a point of grave con­cern as the corona virus is spreading rapidly in every area.