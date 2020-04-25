GHALANI - Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand, Hamid Iqbal, yesterday handed over hygiene kits to President Mohmand Press Club (MPC) Gul Muhammad at the Press Club for protection against corona virus.
On the occasion, the AC said that it is the duty of every citizen to take precautionary measures against the Covid-19 virus.
He said that it is joint duty of all the people to take precautionary measures, otherwise in case of negligence, the epidemic could spread to the entire region. He urged local journalists to protect themselves from corona virus. The safety kits included masks, sanitizers, kitchen utensils, coolers and other items.
The Assistant Commissioner said that the cases of four persons in the same family in the Mohmand tribal district is a point of grave concern as the corona virus is spreading rapidly in every area.