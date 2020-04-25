Share:

LAHORE - Juma prayer was offered in the provincial capital by implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised unanimously by the government and Ulema. Administrations of the mosques marked distances for followers in the courtyards of the mosques besides special arrangements for the followers. Ulema in their sermons, urged the citizens to follow instructions by the government and health departments to save them from coronavirus. The citizens were directed to perform ablution (wuzu) and offer sunnah prayers at homes. The mosques administrations arranged sanitizers for citizens and washed courtyards with disinfectants.