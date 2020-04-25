Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has volunteered himself to appear before the Inquiry Commission on sugar crisis to give “information about corruption and mismanagement” leading to increase in sugar prices.

The PML-N member of the National Assembly has written a letter to the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia who heads the Inquiry Commission to probe increase in sugar prices in the country.

Abbasi reminded that the Federal government had constituted the Commission to probe into increase in sugar prices under Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017.

“Section 9 of the Act vests a right in every citizen to provide any information or document to the Commission about the matter under inquiry,” he said.

The leader of the major Opposition party further said that he alongwith former Minister of Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan intended to appear before the Commission in the “interest of justice” to provide information to it about the “corruption and mismanagement” leading to the increase in sugar prices.

“Kindly indicate a suitable time and the place for the said purpose.”

“A person shall have the right to provide any information or document, relating to a matter before the Commission, and the Commission may consider such information or document,” reads the Section 9 regarding “power to receive information.”