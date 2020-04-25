Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Friday said that Karachiites pay tax more than other cities but in return it gets nothing in fact the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation did not have sufficient funds to release salaries of employees.

He said this while receiving ambulance equipped with modern technologies by Master Motors here at Frere Hall. Masters Motors Chief Executive Officer Daniyal Malik, Samir Malik, Abdul Karim, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Salma Kausar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Akhtar said that government employees in Sindh have been provided 15 percent increment in salaries expect those working in the KMC. “Sindh government is not releasing additional amount through which the employees’ salaries would be increased. Are employees of KMC and DMCs not Pakistani citizens?” he asked.

He said that the employees were losing their temper and holding protest demonstration in favour of their demands.”like other institutions, the KMC is also Sindh’s institution and work under Chief Minister. If Sindh government didn’t pay additional amount for increasing salaries, we would make a mechanism soon,” he added. The Mayor said that they paid Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s electricity bill by borrowing. Fire fighters would be paid special fire allowance on Monday. Akhtar also aksed the people to voluntarily adopt precautionary measures or else the situation would be aggravated.