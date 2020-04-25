Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for La­bour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai visited Chakisar Hospital, Quarantine Centers and Isolation Ward during his visit to Shangla and reviewed the ar­rangements made there for prevention from corona virus and treatment of in­fected people.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the facilities available in the quarantine and isola­tion wards at Chakisar Hospital.

Shaukat Yousafzai paid rich tributes to the efforts of all the doctors, para­medics, policemen and the district ad­ministration by saying that they are our heroes and the nation will never forget these brave and courageous services.

He said that they are proud of doc­tors, paramedics, army, police and dis­trict administration because despite the lack of resources they are risking their lives to save the lives of others from corona virus.

He said that the government was making every effort to provide facilities to the people and ease the lockdown but it is also the responsibility of the people to take precautions against the corona virus.

The minister said that the guidelines given by the government should be fol­lowed. He assured that after arriving in Peshawar, he will meet Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra to inform them about the lack of facilities in Shangla hospitals.

He said that he is grateful to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for gifting Rescue 1122 to Shangla in this difficult time.

he said that the corona situation in Pakistan and especially in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa is under control due to the best strategy and timely decisions made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the province.