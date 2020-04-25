Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has said that there is a dire need of making the laws tougher to counter the menace of spot-fixing, adding the players involved in corrupt practices must be banned for life.

Mudassar, who is currently working as Director Academies for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has said that the spot or match fixing has haunted Pakistan cricket for more than two decades, and those who are involved in such practices must be given lengthy sentences or even life ban. “We will have to bring in tougher laws with lengthy sentences. Too many players have got away with it and it encourages cricketers,” Mudassar was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “They know that they will get back a place in the national side soon. So for such players, life ban is the only solution and it is also only way to purify Pakistan cricket.”

The former cricket, who is 64 years old, has opposed the idea of playing cricket behind the closed doors, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, adding that it is open to thinking along those lines if the situation does not improve. “Playing cricket in empty stadiums is tough but if there is no other solution to coronavirus and you can generate money only through TV coverage then we may have to play in empty stadiums,” he said and added: “I watched football matches last month without fans in the ground and hated it. There was no atmosphere.”

Mudassar has already confirmed that he will not be seeking an extension to his contract when it expires on May 31, 2020. He joined the PCB on June 1, 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended to another one year in 2019.