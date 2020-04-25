Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emphasising that the coronavirus challenge can be surmounted collectively as a nation; Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government wants to implement decisions taken at the Parliamentary level as a priority. Talking to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, the Prime Minister said the Parliament has a pivotal role to play and the government is taking every possible step to rid the country of this virus. The Prime Minister lauded the steps of the functional committee set up by Speaker National Assembly for pilgrims and the Tableeghi Jamaat. Asad Qaiser said a special parliamentary committee on coronavirus comprising parliamentary leaders has been constituted. He said the committee has given positive suggestions to cope with the current situation. Asad Qaiser said due to timely steps taken by the government, the intensity of coronavirus cases was less than expected earlier. The Speaker also updated the Prime Minister regarding the holding of National Assembly sessions; a committee headed by Syed Fakhar Imam is deliberating in this regard. In a related development; Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters related to Parliament particularly in the current situation of coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Caretaker of Sundar Sharif Pir Syed Habib Irfan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interests. Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib was also present during the meeting.