Rahim yar Khan - Senior Provincial Minister and Minister for Food Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that there is no ban on inter-district transport of wheat in Punjab province but wheat will not be allowed to go outside the province, considering the ground realities.

The decision is being taken in the wider interest of the farmers and the people of the province and no pressure will be accepted against the public interest.

He expressed these views, while presiding over a high level meeting in the office room of the Deputy Commissioner and various delegations on Friday.

Secretary Food Punjab Muhammad Waqas Ali Mahmood, DG Food Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Shiner Ali Shehzad, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Chaudhry Asif Majeed, Mian Muhammad Shafi and Mojo Datte

Aleem said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking extensive steps to provide facilities to the business community.

For the first time, all stakeholders are being involved in the consultative process to revive the economy and run the industries, he added. He said that the government’s job is to provide facilities in every sector. The target for procurement of wheat in the province will be met and the purchase of wheat directly from farmers will be Rs 1,400 per quintal. Talking to the delegation of Seed Association of Pakistan, he said that no one will be abused. He said that our aim is to promote business.

He said, I have been informed that there are 172 seed companies registered in the district.

The Food Department will scrutinize all the seed companies and the seed companies that meet the standards will be allowed to purchase wheat, he maintained.

He directed the DG Food to address the concerns of the seed companies and formulate a joint strategy and set rules and regulations.

Aleem also met with the members of the district. Addressing a meeting with ticket-holders and organizational functionaries and workers, he said that workers are the assets of our party who supported the party in difficult times.

He said that workers would be respected and their legitimate issues would be resolved.

Talking to the MPs, Aleem said that the disbursement of funds has slowed down due to corona, but he would talk to the Punjab Chief Minister about providing funds to the MPs.

He said that the present government has provided most of the funds and issues of South Punjab will also be resolved soon. He said that Prime Minister’s Awareness Sponsorship Programme is a revolutionary step towards the welfare of the poor households affected by the lockdown and sanctions caused by the corona virus and for the first time in the history of the country such a large amount of financial aid was given directly to deserving families without any political discrimination.

During a visit to the Chamber of Commerce, the provincial minister during a meeting with the business community and the Flour Mills Association said that the govt was taking serious steps to provide facilities to traders and the problems of flour mill owners would be resolved.

He said the business community would be brought forward in decision making. He said the decision regarding the campaign will be taken by bringing all the stakeholders together with the farmers.

Aleem also visited the Wheat Procurement Centre 64P and reviewed the facilities provided to the farmers at the procurement centres.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad briefed the Senior Minister about the situation of corona in the district, wheat procurement drive and Ehsas Kifalat programme.