Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has enhanced the capacity to bring back seven thousand stranded Pakistanis from abroad every week.

Addressing the US based Pakistanis via video link today, he expressed the confidence that this figure will go up in the coming weeks.

The Foreign Minister said that it is our utmost endeavour to bring back all the registered sixty thousand stranded Pakistanis before Eidul Fitr. He said ten thousand Pakistanis have already been brought back.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government has taken the initiatives to protect the poor segments of the society and support the economy at this difficult juncture.

He said the support for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19 is also encouraging.

The Foreign Minister recognized that the Pakistani community in the United States has always played a very vibrant role and demonstrated large heartedness. He said the entire Pakistani nation is grateful to the contributions made by the Pakistani American during difficult times.

The Foreign Minister said the coronavirus respects no borders and collective efforts are required to deal with this unprecedented challenge.