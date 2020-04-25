Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has urged Punjab government to immediately release funds allocated in the budget for solution of the lawyers’ problems. In a statement issued on Friday, Parvez Elahi was of the view that releasing of funds with too much delay would be of no benefit to the lawyers.

He said that the entire world was presently victim of pandemic disease, every segment in Pakistan was suffering from financial difficulties, Punjab government was helping white collared people under Ehsas Programme but the lawyers, who constitute an important segment of the society were deprived of their due right.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the summary prepared for funds for the lawyers should be approved forthwith because the lawyers could neither do any business nor any job, the government wsa duty bound to provide every possible help to the lawyers community in this difficult time.