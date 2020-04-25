Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan was removed from his post after being in office for five months on Friday. According to details, Jawad Rafique replaced Azam Suleman as the new chief secretary. Sources familiar with the matter informed that the sugar and flour crises led to Azam Suleman’s removal. It has been learnt that Azam Suleman Khan handed over important evidence against Jahangir Tareen and others to the investigation team. It has also been alleged that Azam Suleman was appointed without being informing the higher authorities of the province and the matter pertaining to his removal had been under discussion for three days. The final decision regarding the chief secretary’s removal was made during Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s meeting on Thursday. Changes in administration are expected after the appointment of the new chief secretary. The new CS Jawad Rafique had previously served as Lahore commissioner and Punjab health secretary.