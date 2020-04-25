Share:

LAHORE - To make teaching of the Holy Quran with translation compulsory in all provincial Universities, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has constituted a seven-member committee of the Vice-Chancellors to submit its recommendations on how to make it a part of the syllabus.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with Vice-Chancellors at the Governor’s House on Friday, the governor said it would be compulsory for Muslim students to attend the ‘Quran with Translation’ lecture, adding that Quran was a complete code of life and better understanding of the Quran would help in winning favor of Allah Almighty and becoming good human beings. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that all universities should make teaching of ‘Quran with Translation’ part of its syllabus, adding that it was the responsibility of universities to disseminate the knowledge of Quran to the younger generation. He said the ‘Quran with Translation’ classes would be compulsory for Muslim students and requisite amendment would be made in the constitution.

Governor Punjab constituted a seven-member committee of the VCs which would submit first draft recommendations by May 10. These recommendations would be transmitted to the vice-chancellors of other public and private universities and the ulema in the province. He said the feedback from all quarters would be discussed on May 17, adding that the committee would submit final recommendations on May 22 (Friday- Jumma tul Wida) which would be duly implemented across the province. The Vice Chancellors’ committee is headed by VC Punjab University Prof. Niaz Ahmed while Prof. Dr. Masood Gondal of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), VC University of Education Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, VC University of Health Sciences (UHS) Dr Javaid Akram, VC University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Prof. Mansoor Sarwar, VC Goevrnment College University (GCU), Lahore Prof. Dr. Asghar zaidi and VC Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Dr. Bushra Mirza are the members of the committee.

Punjab Governor said the matter of reduction in university fee in the wake of coronavirus pandemic was also under consideration. He said that the world was passing through difficult times and Allah was angry with us due to our sins. He said that it was important to become good human beings through the right understanding of the Holy Quran”, He said that that people recite the Holy Quran but did not know the Urdu translation. Governor Punjab, who is the chancellor of universities, hailed leadership qualities of all vice chancellors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the universities had played a formative role by raising funds for the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, creating awareness on the corona virus outbreak and establishing quarantine centers.