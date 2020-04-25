Share:

LAHORE - Water available in Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma reservoirs is far more than during previous years, a good omen for agriculture and cheap electricity generation. According to the statistics shared by WAPDA on Friday, as much as 7.018 million acre feet (MAF) of water is available in the reservoirs, which is 4.191 MAF more if compared with the corresponding day last year, and 5.496 MAF more if compared with the average of last 10 years. As of today, 2.419 MAF water is available in Tarbela, 4.423 MAF in Mangla and 0.176 MAF in Chashma. This better hydrological situation will aptly fulfill the requirement of water for agriculture in the country for the days to come. The more water in the reservoirs will also result in more hydel generation in the days to come with increase water indents by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in accordance with the requirements of the provinces. It is worth mentioning that WAPDA, despite the pandemic, has been very effectively operating its all hydel power stations with essentially required staff by putting in place the pre-cautionary measures.