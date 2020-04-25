ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday sought property documents of Muhammad Hanif and Iqbal Khan Noori, the accused involved in fake bank accounts scam.
A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi issued these directions while hearing the bail applications of the accused.
The NAB had arrested accused Muhammad Hanif, Accountant of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd, and Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, Director M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd, in the fake bank accounts case.
Hanif was involved in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private limited of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.
On the other hand, Noori, managed to obtain Rs1.5 billion loan from NBP and Summit Bank, which was subsequently increased to more than Rs3.5 billion through corruption and corrupt practices thus obtained illegally pecuniary advantage for M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd through collusion, deceitful and dishonest means.
The counsel for both the accused contended that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Abdul Ghani, the main accused in the scam, had been granted bail. The NAB prosecutor replied that they were granted bails on medical grounds. He said that further investigation is required.
The lawyer for the accused adopted that the pledged property is still available and its value is more than the money borrowed. He said that the High Court did not consider value of the property. He said that NAB accepted this fact that both were the employees of the company, while the actual beneficiaries are Asif Ali Zardari and Hussain Lawai.
The NAB prosecutor stated that this case is of money laundering and not returning of loan. The accused counsel argued that National Bank and Summit Bank had filed civil suits against his clients for recovery of loan. He said that if the court allows then he can submit the documents of pledged property.
The bench accepting his plea deferred the case for 10 days in this matter.