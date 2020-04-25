Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday sought property documents of Muham­mad Hanif and Iqbal Khan Noori, the accused involved in fake bank accounts scam.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi issued these di­rections while hearing the bail applica­tions of the accused.

The NAB had arrested accused Mu­hammad Hanif, Accountant of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd, and Mu­hammad Iqbal Khan Noori, Director M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd, in the fake bank accounts case.

Hanif was involved in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private lim­ited of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.

On the other hand, Noori, managed to obtain Rs1.5 billion loan from NBP and Summit Bank, which was subsequent­ly increased to more than Rs3.5 billion through corruption and corrupt prac­tices thus obtained illegally pecuniary advantage for M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd through collusion, deceitful and dis­honest means.

The counsel for both the accused contended that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Abdul Ghani, the main accused in the scam, had been grant­ed bail. The NAB prosecutor replied that they were granted bails on medi­cal grounds. He said that further inves­tigation is required.

The lawyer for the accused adopted that the pledged property is still availa­ble and its value is more than the money borrowed. He said that the High Court did not consider value of the property. He said that NAB accepted this fact that both were the employees of the com­pany, while the actual beneficiaries are Asif Ali Zardari and Hussain Lawai.

The NAB prosecutor stated that this case is of money laundering and not re­turning of loan. The accused counsel argued that National Bank and Summit Bank had filed civil suits against his cli­ents for recovery of loan. He said that if the court allows then he can submit the documents of pledged property.

The bench accepting his plea deferred the case for 10 days in this matter.