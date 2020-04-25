Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday urged the government to listen to the medical experts on the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, she stated: “Within the span of this week alone, Pakistan’s medical community has asked the government three times to reconsider its decision to ease lockdown measures. But is the government paying any heed to these requests? No. The Federal government needs to stop playing pandemic politics and get serious about saving lives.” She added: “Unlike what the Federal government stated, the doctors have not gotten together in different cities to raise the alarm on any party or province’s behest. They are health professionals and basically at this point they are sending a warning to the leadership of this country that this situation will get worse.” Sherry Rehman commented on Sindh’s progress and said, “From day one, Sindh government has given priority to what the health experts stated.” She said that the Sindh government has taken tough decision that taraweeh prayers will only be offered by mosque’s administration as it was the government’s responsibility to take these difficult decisions but “we did this especially keeping in mind doctors recommendations.” Sindh government, she stated, had also established Pakistan’s biggest testing laboratory’, with a capacity to conduct 800 tests on a daily basis. Sherry Rehman said that the Sindh government was trying its best to make Ramazan easy for people and have decided not to set up ‘Ramazan Bachat Bazars’ in the province to avoid gathering of customers during these testing times.

“Supply of fruit and vegetables would be ensured at shops and stalls, and people would also be able to place online orders for fruit and vegetable on official fixed prices during the Holy month of Ramazan,” she added.