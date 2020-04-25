Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that significant changes were taking place in the lifestyle due to coronavirus and we have to learn to live with it. He said this while talking to a delegation of Beauty Parlor Association which called on the Governor of Sindh at the Governor’s House here, said a statement. The delegation included Saba Ansari, Nadia Hussain, Angie Marshall and Usman Bhatti.

They discussed the preventive measures to contain spread of coronavirus, shutdown of business activities due to lockdown and its effects on the business community. On this occasion, the Governor said that the difficulties of the business community were being assessed and the strategic lockdown would have to be ensured. It is more important to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus during the Holy month of Ramazan, he added.

Police stringently enforces complete lock down

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police enforced a stringent lockdown here on Friday from noon to afternoon to prevent the people from attending the Friday prayer.

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio directed all the Sub Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to ensure that not more than 5 persons attend the mosques for the prayers. However, in some mosques dozens of people turned up to offer the Friday prayer. The SSP during his visit in different areas of the district noticed some violations of the lockdown and asked the police to take action.

In several areas the police punished the citizens on roads because they had violated the lockdown.

All the trades which were given exemption to operate during the lockdown remained closed from the noon to 3.30 pm.