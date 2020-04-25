Share:

KARACHI - A complete lockdown will be imposed across Sindh after 5pm during Ramazan, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered on Friday.

Businesses will be allowed to continue providing their services online from Monday to Thursday, 9am to 3pm. Bakeries will be open till 5pm.

Only food deliveries have been exempted from the order and will be allowed to operate until 10pm.

As per details, the Sindh government on Friday issued a timing schedule to be followed in the month of Ramazan during lockdown, giving special permission to food shops to operate even after 5:00 pm. However, prayers including Tarawih was barred from being offered in mosques due to the pandemic fear and police and other law enforcement agencies have been given clear instructions by the Chief Ministers for action against violators.

The home department has issued two notifications detailing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the month of Ramazan. It said that keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and based on consultations and inputs from the doctors and experts on COVID-19 as well as per the agreement with Ulema, the government has directed all concerned that Tarawih and other prayers would be offered at home.

This order shall come in force immediately with effect from 23rdApril 2020 and shall continue till further orders or till the end of Ramazan. Any person found violating any of the instructions contained in these SOPs shall be liable for action in accordance with law as per section 4 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014.Another notification issued from home department reads that all the ban and exceptions notified earlier shall continue. Restriction on timings for coming out of homes from 5 pm to 8 am with the exceptions already given in the order dated 14thApril, 2020 shall continue.

Business activities: Businesses as allowed from 8 am to 5 pm for permissible activities with certain exceptions as per order of 14thApril, 2020, shall continue. However, exception given to milk and dairy shops to operate till 8 pm shall be subject to condition that no sale of Samosa, Pakora, jalaibi and such other iftari items shall be permitted.

In view of COVID-19 situation the sale of Iftar items like Samosa, Pakora, jalaibi, fruit-chat, and such traditional iftar items sold before and around Iftar time usually seen with increased gathering of customers shall not be allowed in any form at any place. These items may however be provided at homes through Home delivery service as per already issued SOPs. Ehteram-e-Ramzan Ordinance shall be strictly enforced. Restaurants may operate for home delivery only and no take away or customer dining/ service shall be allowed.

Home delivery timings for cooked food shall be from 5 pm to 10 pm only. No delivery at other times is permissible. The same timings shall strictly apply to drive through outlets but no take away from any restaurant/ shop etc is allowed. Any person engaged in any permissible activity found violating any of the instructions contained in this order shall be liable for action in accordance with law as per section 4 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014 as well as any other applicable law. Any business unit found violating the Standard of Operation Procedures, shall have the permission given to them during Covid-19 emergency suspended immediately and such work places may be closed.