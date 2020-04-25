Share:

LAHORE - Three more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Friday, taking the death toll to 68. All three deaths were reported from Rawalpindi.

Out of total 68 deaths, 32 were reported from Lahore, 20 Rawalpindi, five Multan, three Gujrat, two each Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan and one each Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Attack and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 84 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 4851.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,915 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 2,082 citizens, who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1,915 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 98 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 42 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 Sialkot, 21 each Gujranwala and Rajanpur, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Narowal, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

So far 2,082 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases (943) has been reported from Lahore.

As many as 197 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 169 Gujrat, 117 Gujranwala, 90 Sialkot, 62 Rahim Yar Khan, 55 Kasur, 52 Faisalabad, 49 Vehari, 47 Multan, 38 Jhang, 37 Jhelum, 33 Sargodha, 22 DG Khan, 19 Sheikhupura, 15 Attock, 14 Narowal, 13 Mianwali, 12 each Bahawalpur, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, 11 Chiniot, 10 Muzaffargarh, 09 Khushab, 08 Bahawalnagar, 07 Toba Tek Singh, 06 Khanewal, 05 Bhakhar, 04 each Chakwal and Pakpattan, 03 each Okara and Lodhran, 02 Layyah and 02 Nankana Sahib.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, 09 DG Khan, 07 Gujranwala, 03 each Sialkot and Jhelum, 02 Bhakhar and 01 each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad. Seven more prisoners at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) managed quarantine centre at Camp Jail were recovered from coronavirus on Friday and were shifted back to their cells. So far 55 out of 59 prisoners at Camp Jail have managed to defeat the deadly virus.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 67,882 tests have been performed in the province. He said that 925 patients have recovered and returned home.

He said that 20 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units.

He said that those with no or mild symptoms are at quarantine centres and isolation wards of public sector hospitals.

He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.