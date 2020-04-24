Share:

ATTOCK - Keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and fear of it spreading further, religious scholars and clerics from different schools of thought were requested to play their key role in educating the masses and to protect them from the deadly pandemic. The request was made by public representatives in meeting held to devise a comprehensive strategy during Ramazan in view of pandemic with members of District Peace Committee in Attock which was held at Deputy Commissioner Office chaired by Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Mohammad Anwar. The meeting was attended by Member Punjab Assembly Jamshaid Altaf, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbass Bokhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Chaudhry Abdul Majid and members of district peace committee besides clerics from different schools of thought. Col Anwar stressed upon the religious scholars and Ulema to play their role in creating harmony and awareness among their followers for countering the challenges posed by the deadly corona virus pandemic. “We have to face this challenge courageously and collectively and the support of Ulema and religious scholars was imperative in this regard,” the minister added. He requested Ulema and scholars to advise the masses to adopt precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus. He said that social distancing, staying at home, avoiding public gatherings and adoption of other measures advised by the health experts should be followed to keep them safe.

He was of the view that Ulema and religious leaders could play a leading role in the fight against COVID-19 and strengthening national efforts to prevent this pandemic. He called upon the clerics, religious scholars and Ulema community to play their role in creating awareness amongst masses about the coronavirus and adopt precautionary measures. Speaking on this occasion, President District Peace Committee Maulana Mehmood ul Hassan Touheedi supported the local administration advisory during Ramazan in view of pandemic. He said that the religious leaders have already taken a number of steps to curb the spread of the virus, such as cancelling religious gatherings, postponing examinations and declaring holidays for seminary students. He urged people to take precautionary measures in line with the advisory conveyed by the government on advice of the health experts appealing to elderly people, children and those with weak immune system to avoid visiting mosques and instead offer prayers at home.