Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and Opposition have no option but to mutually resolve matters related to expected lack of required quorum in upcoming National Assembly session due to Corona scare.

As, the upcoming sessions of National Assembly are expected to witness thin presence at both sides of aisle, background discussion with the MNAs left this impression.

Pointing out all of required strength (Less than 86 MNAs) is a Constitutional weapon for each MNA to suspend proceedings of Parliament.

Opposition MNAs in each government era often take benefit of this special rule to disrupt proceedings, if less than 86 MNAs (of total 342) present in the House.

Due to Corona scare in upcoming session of National Assembly, the members from both sides less likely to attend sittings.

While the Opposition has rejected the idea of calling virtual session of National Assembly, the Parliamentary Committee is expected announce calling regular session. The Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday (April 29) Will deliberate of resolving issue related to lack of Quorum.

The Parliamentary leaders of all Parliamentary parties, sources said, might ensure Speaker National Assembly to refrain their party members pointing out lack of strength in the house.

The matter regarding dropping Question-Hour session in some of upcoming session to save time of proceedings to perform maximum legislation. The government , sources said, is interested to dispose of pending legislative business. This pending legislative business including bills could be lapse ,if not put for voting.

Where ,Opposition wants to raise matters related to sugar and wheat crisis in the country.

The Opposition has also planned to ask about legal status of `Tiger force` in the country.

On the same issue, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He apprised him about the efforts to summon National Assembly session and working of Parliamentary Committee on Corona virus disease in length. On the other hand, Opposition has submitted a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat, asking the Speaker to immediately summon National Assembly session.

According to official hand out, Syed Fakhar Imran, Chairman of the Committee on Virtual session of the National Assembly during the COVID-19 has invited Parliamentary Leaders in the National Assembly on April 29th.

In his invitations, to the Parliamentary Leaders, the Chairman informed that the Committee in its meeting held on April 21st, 2020 unanimously resolved to hold physical session of the National Assembly instead of virtual session.

He further informed that the Committee also decided to consult Parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly to further discuss the agenda and modalities of the National Assembly session during the coronavirus.

The Chairman in his letters has requested the Parliamentary Leaders to make it convenient to attend the meeting for further discussion on agenda and to decide modalities/working of the National Assembly session during COVID-19.

The invitations extended to the Leaders from the Opposition are Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Parliamentary leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mr. Asad Mahmood from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan, and Mr. Amir Haider Azam Khan from Awami National Party.

The invitations extended to leaders from Treasury are Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Parliamentary Leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, GDA’s Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema from Pakistan Muslim League, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party, Mr. Muhammad Akhtar Mengal from Balochistan National Party, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti from Jamhoori Watan Party.

Parliamentary leaders invited for consultation will be able to attend the meeting via video link.

The Committee, after consulting with Parliamentary leaders, will present its recommendations to the Speaker of the National Assembly for holding a virtual session of the National Assembly in the presence of the corona virus or otherwise.

The Committee on virtual session of the National Assembly during COVID-19 was constituted by the Speaker National Assembly with the mandate to suggest amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual session of the National Assembly during prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee was also asked to make recommendation for detailed working to hold session of the National Assembly during the period of pandemic.

The Committee had also been asked to make any other recommendations it may deem necessary and submit its recommendations to the Speaker as early as possible.