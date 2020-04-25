Share:

Moscow will study the new US energy strategy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday, adding that so far it was obvious that Washington was trying to revive the national uranium industry, while attempts to cast doubt on Russia's high standards in the nuclear field were unacceptable.

The new US Strategy to Restore American Nuclear Energy Leadership, published on Friday and submitted to President Donald Trump for consideration, says that the US should become a global leader in the nuclear technology market, superseding Russia and China, among other competitors. Beijing has already criticized the strategy. According to Ryabkov, the report is "very voluminous, specialized, requires analysis, and has a number of provisions that will probably require additional comments from our side. "

"In particular, there are attempts to attribute to us allegedly insufficient standards in the field of nuclear safety. For us, of course, such assessments are unacceptable, since Russia is a recognized world leader in this field, as in the whole sphere of nuclear technologies," Ryabkov noted.

"We will, of course, study the US Department of Energy working group's report on nuclear fuel. So far, it’s clear that the document sets out the intention of the executive authorities of the United States to seek 'revive' the US uranium industry and ' Restore American Nuclear Energy Leadership,'" Ryabkov said.

US Plans to Compete With Russia on Nuclear Energy Look 'Strange' Amid COVID-19: Russian Diplomat

Washington's plans to win a market share in the nuclear technologies sphere from Russia look strange and show that the United States is yet not aware of the new reality of the coronavirus, Russia’s permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

"From the political point of view, the presentation of such tasks looks at least strange and shows that the US energy sector representatives have not yet understood the new reality emerging in light of the coronavirus, which, I believe, calls for cooperation instead of tough competition", Ulyanov said.

The diplomat also expressed the belief that it would be hard for the US to compete with Russia in the nuclear energy sphere.

The new US energy strategy, which has been submitted to President Donald Trump for consideration, says that the US should become a global leader in the nuclear technology market, superseding Russia and China. Beijing has already criticised the strategy.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, more than 2.7 million people have contracted the coronavirus disease to date, and over 190,000 people have died worldwide.