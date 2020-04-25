Share:

LAHORE - The workers of utility stores on Friday have gone on a strike across the country a day before the start of holy month of Ramazan.

According to the details, All Pakistan Workers Unions stopped working at the utility stores in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan following failed negotiations with owners.

The Utility Stores Union president said that the strike would continue for indefinite period as managing director of Utility Stores Corporation Umar Lodhi had not accepted the demands of the workers.

Talking to the media, Umar Lodhi said that the department was not in the position of clearing dues of the employees because of losses. However, all other demands had been fulfilled, he added.

On the other hand, the closure of utility stores hiked the prices of eatables in common markets. The customers requested the government to take steps for reopening of the stores.