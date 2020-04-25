Share:

PESHAWAR - Deaths related to coronavirus in the province have reached 85 after another two patients died here on Friday.

Among the 85 patients who have died until now, 40 were from Peshawar alone. The two latest deaths were reported from Peshawar and Charsadda dis­tricts.

The numbers of positive cases in KP have reached 1,541 as another 88 positive cases were recorded.

Of the latest 88 cases, 31 are from the quarantine centres established in Khyber tribal district. So far, Peshawar has reported 14 positive cases, Charsadda seven, Malakand six, Shangla and Buner five each, three each in Swat, Lower Dir and Bajaur, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Karak reported two each cases while Nowshera and Mardan reported one each.

Also, the numbers of recoveries from the contagion are around 455 in the province. About 41 patients reportedly recovered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has again tightened the lockdown across the prov­ince and shut all shops and markets after the rise in coronavirus cases.

In major cities such as Peshawar, Mardan and Now­shera, all shops and markets are closed.