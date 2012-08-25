RAWALPINDI – Increasing encroachments by horse cart and donkey owners in Rawalpindi have been causing problems for commuters besides creating traffic jams for several hours while concerned officials are playing role of silent spectators.

A local said that shopkeepers, push-cart venders, horse cart and donkey cart owners have established their permanent setups over footpaths on both sides of the roads with the support of Cantonment Board officials who get monthlies from them.

Meanwhile Encroachment-mafia with alleged connivance of RCB officials is strong in many parts of the city including Tench Bhatta, 22 No Chungi, Dheri Hassanabad, Tahli Mohri Chowk, Bakara Mandi Road, Lal Kurti, Tariqabad and Post Office Road where they have encroached upon roads creating problems for the traffic and pedestrians.

Imran, Ali, Amjad and others said that shopkeepers and roadside venders have become a permanent nuisance and regretted that despite repeated complaints with the Cantonment Board, no one is interested to pay heed to the grave problem.

Majority of the commuters have demanded of the government to take immediate action and pay due attention to the worrisome issue which was worrisome for the entire city.