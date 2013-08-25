QUETTA - The Balochistan High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf seeking transfer of Nawab Akhbar Khan Bugti murder case to Islamabad.

A bench of Balochistan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Essa, heard the petition regarding transfer of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti murder case on Saturday. During the hearing, the prosecutor general of Balochistan withdrew the request made by the provincial government to transfer the case and assured the court of providing every possible security to Musharraf.

He told the court that the caretaker provincial government had submitted the request to transfer the case to Islamabad for security reasons, but the incumbent government had decided to withdraw it.

Counsel for Pervez Musharraf, Barrister Ilyas Siddiqui, told the bench that his client had serious security threats as several murder attempts had been made on his life and he had been receiving death threats.

The lawyer of Nawabzada Akbar Bugti, Sohail Ahmed Rajput advocate, argued that the petition filed by the accused to move the case to Islamabad had no legal status, adding a high court could transfer a case within that province.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the chief justice dismissed the petition. In his short judgment, he held providing protection to the accused was the responsibility of the government.

Veteran Baloch nationalist leader and former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti was assassinated on August 26, 2006, during a military operation, allegedly ordered by Musharraf who was president and the army chief at that time.