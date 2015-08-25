HAFIZABAD

The commuters of Wazirabad-Sangla Hill section have called upon Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to ensure early restoration of rail traffic on this section to relieve them of unnecessary hardships and inconvenience.

The rail traffic on this section was suspended in the aftermath of a bridge over Lower Chenab Canal collapse near Jamke Chattha some two months ago.

Since then commuters of Jamke Chattha, Alipur Chattha, Hafizabad, Madhrianwala, Kaleke Mandi, Sukheke Mandi and other railway stations on this section have virtually been deprived of rail travel facility.

Hundreds of traders and villagers protested against inordinate delay in repair to the collapsed bridge over Lower Chenab Canal near Head Chhanwan.

They said that due to the suspension of railway traffic, people of the area have been deprived of the facility to travel up to Rawalpindi and Karachi on trains. Moreover, traders are facing a lot of inconvenience in the transportation of goods to and from Hafizabad and above mentioned railway stations.

LADY WORKER ENDS LIFE: A young lady worker of Mona Manika committed suicide in Crescent Bahu Maan Mills on Lahore-Pindi Bhattian Road over strained relations with her husband.

According to police source, deceased Sana Mansib, wife of Mansib Ali had strained relations with her husband and they often quarrelled on petty domestic issues. On Monday, the couple again had altercations which disappointed her. After reaching the Mills premises, the desperate woman allegedly swallowed poisonous pills and fell unconscious. She was rushed to hospital but could not survive.