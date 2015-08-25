ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the light of information extracted from Syed Masoom Shah, the former special assistant to ex-chief minister KP, has recovered gold bars weighing five kilograms.

As per details, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 11th August arrested accused Syed Masoom Shah on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income worth millions of rupees including a house and Hujra on 12 Kanal land in his village Battagram District, precious two plots in Hayatabad, two plots in Regi Model Town, two plots in DHA Karachi, a precious house at Tulip Road Bahria Town Rawalpindi, 1 kanal house in Zaryab Colony Peshawar, 3 kanal precious land in Tehkal Bala Peshawar, 1 Kanal land in Warsak Road Peshawar.

Furthermore, accused Syed Masoom Shah possessed huge bank balance in local and foreign bank accounts and owned precious vehicles. The accused and his family members frequently visited UAE and spent millions of rupees.

Later the accused presented before the Accountability Court Peshawar. The Accountability Court Peshawar granted remand and he was handed over to NAB for inquiry. During the inquiry, the accused Masoom Shah revealed that he had got illegal assets and on his pointation, NAB (KP) recovered gold bars in KGs from his hideout purchased through corruption and corrupt practices. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was actively pursuing the inquiry and more facts were on the card.