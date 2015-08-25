KABUL: Taliban militants have torched five civilian homes in Charkh District of Maidan Wardak province.

Reports suggest that the attack was carried out by dozens of Taliban insurgents Ala Sang area the other day.

Men were not present at the time of the attack and when women tried to prevent Taliban from burning their homes, they were severely beaten.

Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Maidan Wardak province said that as Taliban set fire to these homes, security forces arrived in the area to assist the villagers.

He said a heavy gun battle erupted between security forces and Taliban in the area in which one insurgent was killed and three others wounded.

Khogyani further said that four soldiers also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

According to him, none of the members of these families had connection with government and they were living an ordinary life