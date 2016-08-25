LAHORE: The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with French Institute Lahore (Alliance Francaise de Lahore) is starting three-month French Language preparatory classes for A1 level certificate exam.

Starting from August 29, there will be three classes of two hours duration in a week at the Department of Parasitology, UVAS City Campus. Dr Muhammad Imran Rashid, Assistant Professor, is the resource person of the course.–Staff Reporter