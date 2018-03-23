KARACHI: Crackdown against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) continues as law enforcement agencies closed off MQM sector and unit offices across the city today.

Offices of MQM in Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and other areas are shut, witnesses said.

Security personnel have attached notices warning action against anyone who tries to open the party centers.

Meanwhile, LEA’s have nabbed two women workers involved in an attack on a private television channel while a criminal associated with the militant wing of the party was arrested in Liaquatabad.

The crackdown was launched by Rangers and other law enforcement agencies after MQM chief Altaf Hussain delivered a telephonic speech instigating workers to attack a private television channel. The gathering, on incitement of the party leader also raised anti-state slogans.