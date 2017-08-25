KHAIRPUR - A villager, kept by police in illegal detention, was recovered from PS Akri in a raid on Thursday evening. According to details, Second Judicial Magistrate Habibullah Sial, along with other staff, raided a police station Akri of taluka Faiz Gunj on the directives of District and Session Judge Sayed Ghulam Shah and recovered a villager, Irfan Ali Sial, who had been in police custody for the last 10 days without any case. The magistrate directed the SHO to appear before the court. Haleema Sial, mother of Irfan Sial, had filed an application before session judge for the recovery of her son. She had stated in the application that police had arrested Ifan without any case and that police demanded bribe for his release.

5