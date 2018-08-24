Share:

Rawalpindi-The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that Pakistan-China friendship is eternal and the change in government would not weaken ties between the two countries. “No matter how the domestic situation changes in the two countries, Sino-Pak strategic partnership will not be shaken, which is in the common interest of the two countries and its people,” he said while addressing a special ceremony held at Anjuman Faiz-Ul-Islam (AFI) in connection with Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday.

On the occasion, AFI President Muhammad Siddique Akbar Mian, Vice President Prof Aziz Ahmed Hashmi, General Secretary Raja Fateh Khan, Prof Niaz Irfan, Campus Manager Muhammad Aslam, Chinese Students Union head Yousaf, office bearers of Cultural Office of Embassy of China and children of Apna Ghar were also present.

Addressing the ceremony Yao Jing said, “China is happy that the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is moving fast on track of development and prosperity. The vision of the two great leaders is reflecting in the management and the students of AFI”. “Not only are the governments of the two countries friends but there is also a relation of love and respect between the people of both the countries,” said the Ambassador.

He said that no matter which party was in power, it would not affect the friendship between the two countries. He said the development of Pakistan is actually the development of China. “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an immortal sign of friendship between the two countries that will never end,” he said. The Chinese Ambassador was of the view that his country has been struggling along with Pakistan for peaceful ties with neighbouring countries. He also felicitated the students and management of AFI on the eve of Eid and distributed gifts among the students. Earlier, AFI President Muhammad Siddique Akbar Mian, in his welcome address, briefed the Chinese Ambassador about the progress made by his institute. He said that the relations between Pakistan and China are decades old which are getting stronger with every passing day. He said usually the government of a country develops relations with the government of the other country but here both the countries have developed relations among its people as well. Prof Niaz Irfan and Chinese Students Union head Yousaf also spoke on the occasion and said that the people of Pakistan and China love each other a lot.