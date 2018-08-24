Share:

RAWALPINDI: As many as 4 persons including a woman were killed and many others were injured in firing and road traffic incidents in different parts of the city while robbers mugged four houses in a row in one night, sources informed The Nation on Friday. According to sources, a man shot his son and his mother over some domestic dispute in Kahli Awan village, within the limits of Police Station Gujar Khan.

The deceased were identified as Waadi Hussain and Sugra Bibi while the killer identified as Mazhar had managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides shifting the dead bodies to a hospital for c post-mortem. A murder case has been registered against the killer whereas further investigation is underway, sources said.

In yet another road traffic accident, two men were killed while another sustained critical injuries when two motorcycles collided on Mandra Chakwal Road. Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan and the injured man to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Mandra for medical treatment. The names of the deceased were ascertained by the doctors as Muzamil and Talha and the injured man as Hamza. A rescuer told media that incident took place due to over speed that claimed two lives. Local police also inspected the place of the incident and mentioned the occurrence of the incident in the daily crime register.

Meanwhile, an armed clash occurred between two groups on the issue of removing a hand-push cart in front of a motorcycle mechanic workshop, leaving 7 persons injured. The incident took place at Lalkurti. According to sources, a motorcycle mechanic Adnan had removed a hand-push cart that somebody had placed outside his workshop.

On this, another man identified as Moon Haider came and quarrelled with Adnan. However, the matter was resolved through negotiation. Sources said later on both the men called their friends and fought again. As a result, Zeeshan Ali, Adnan Khan, Hassam, Usman, Syed Zaki, Moon Haider and Muhammad Shehzad sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Heavy contingent of police also rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to control the situation.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Line Zaheer Uddin Babar, when contacted, denied the occurrence of the firing incident at Night Road saying that a man sustained injuries in his head when a motorcycle mechanic hit him with an iron rod. He said police is investigating the matter.

In Adiala, a gang of unknown burglars have looted gold, cash and other valuables from four houses in a row, in Raja Saeed Town. As per details, four citizens including Sajawal and Naheem lodged complaints with PS Saddar Bairooni officials that unidentified thieves stole cash, jewellery, laptops, computers, wrist watches, LCDs and other valuables from their houses by breaking locks in their absence. They asked police to register a case and to arrest the thieves. Police lodged FIRs and have begun the hunt for the robbers.–Staff reporter