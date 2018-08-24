Share:

Islamabad-The Sanitation Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) successfully completed its cleanliness operation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. During this special operation, workers of the Sanitation Directorate collected and disposed offal, entrails and other waste material of more than 96000 sacrificial animals.

The Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Baber Awan, Chairman CDA Ishrat Ali and Deputy Mayor of MCI Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi visited different sectors of the city to inspect arrangements made by the Sanitation Directorate in connection with the special cleanliness operation. Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri and officers of other relevant formations accompanied them during the visit.

Officials and officers of Sanitation Directorate participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason the operation remained successful, said the MCI officials. Furthermore, cooperation of the residents of the city was the key factor which made this operation a success, they said.

According to the action plan, 60 deep ditches and trenches were dug up at 30 different locations in the city, where the remains of sacrificial animals were disposed off scientifically.

During the cleanliness operation, remains and offal of 58,832 small and 37877 big animals were collected and disposed off during the three days operation. In order to make the cleanliness operation a success, Islamabad was divided into five zones i.e. Zone-I which included the areas of Saidpur, sector G-5, E-7, F-5, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-10, F-11 and Golra, while Zone-II comprised of sectors G-6, G-7, G-8 and Blue Area. Similarly Zone-III comprised areas of sector G-9, G-10, G-11, and Mera Abadi while Zone-IV included areas of sector I-8, H-8, I-9, H-9, I-10, I-11 and IJP Road etc whereas Zone-V included areas falling on the Eastern side of Islamabad Expressway i.e. Sohan, Khanna Dak, Areas falling on Lehtrrar Road, Tarlai, Ali Pur, Farash Town and four CDA Model Towns and Bhara Kahu.

Leaves of the entire staff of the sanitation directorate were cancelled to meet the gigantic task and officials and officers of the Sanitation Directorate served in the field on an emergency basis. More than 2000 sanitary workers including sweepers, supervisory staff, contractual staff and officers actively participated in the cleanliness drive. Besides the staff of the Sanitation, Emergency and Disaster Management, other formations also assisted in the said operation. Each and every street of Islamabad was cleaned by the workers of Sanitation Directorate of CDA, according to the MCI officials.

Moreover, about 200 vehicles including tractors with trolleys, shawals, dozers, trucks, compactors etc. of the Sanitation Directorate, MPO, Environment Directorate, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned directorates were used and the uninterrupted cleanliness operation continued round the clock.

A help line was established, which remained functional round the clock. Citizens called the help line for collection and disposal of the remains of sacrificial animals, which were attended promptly.