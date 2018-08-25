Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has three daughters and his wife teaches at a college in Taunsa. The chief minister’s wife and children are not impressed by Chief Minister’s House at all and they want to go back to their native home in Taunsa. They could not go to their native home in Taunsa on Eidul Azha due to some engagements, but they are anxiously waiting to go back to their home in Taunsa.

Living in a two-bedroom house in GOR, Buzdar says he wants to tell the world how beautiful his area is and how simple his life is. He says that people of his area are so simple that they saw helicopter for the first time when incumbent Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited his area during his tenure as the Punjab chief minister a few years ago. He says that no chief minister ever visited his area before Elahi. He says that he considers Elahi his elder. He says that his village will get electricity soon and development will bring about a radical change in his area. He says that schools, hospitals and safe drinking water are his priorities for his area as well as entire southern Punjab.

SPECIAL REPORT