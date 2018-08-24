Share:

Islamabad-The Building Control Section (BCS) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) while ignoring the categorical directions of Member Planning is reluctant to refuse permission for the provision of Sui Gas connection to the Grand Ambassador Hotel. Sources inside the civic body informed that the BCS is not declining the request of a private hotel to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) to avoid a possible reaction from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The said hotel is using the premises raised by SCBA on its plot, which was allotted at a subsidised rate for the construction of a bar building and a hostel however the lawyers’ body handed it to the Grand Ambassador Hotel by violating an agreement with the city managers on the utilisation of the plot. In October 2017, the hotel management requested civic body to grant a ‘No Objection Certificate’ regarding Sui Gas connection for this building. The application of the Grand Ambassador Hotel stated that they had applied for the gas connection but Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited asked them to provide a ‘No Objection Certificate’ of CDA. The hotel management requested CDA to issue the NOC as it is necessary to get the utility connection. However, the planning wing of CDA after consulting relevant formations and reviewing the official record had decided to not allow the same.

“The hotel has been established without authorisation and is a non-conforming use of the building, therefore, we may not issue the NOC”, the Member Planning and Design’s directions to BCS read. However, the BCS is still sitting on the file and could not issue a regret letter to the hotel management in this regard due to a fear of backlash from the SCBA. Earlier, it was also pointed out by the auditors that the civic body had faced a loss of Rs1,668 million as the top court’s lawyer association allegedly violated an agreement. In 2011, the SCBA had been allotted a 4,000-square-yard plot in Sector G-5 at a subsidised rate of Rs4,500 per square yard but only to construct the bar building and a hostel, but SCBA did not utilise the plot for the said purpose for which it had been allotted the land and gave it to the Grand Ambassador Hotel. SCBA signed a 10-year agreement with Zafarullah Khan Marwat, the director of the hotel, for Rs2.7 million per month rent of the building.

A notice was also issued to the president SCBA in February 2016 for stopping the non-conforming use of the plot but the same was challenged by SCBA in court which is pending so far.