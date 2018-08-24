Share:

Islamabad-A twelve-member committee to utilize the heritage public office buildings will hold a meeting next week to discuss the possible use historical buildings, Tuesday. The committee will be headed by Federal Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division (NH&LR) Shafqat Mahmood while experts from different walks of life will be its members.

The first meeting of the Committee shall be held on Monday, the committee includes Chairman Shafqat Mahmood, minister NH&LHD, Nayyar Ali Dada among others.

The prime minister of Pakistan in his maiden speech to the nation emphasized the need to take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation. Imran Khan mentioned the need to utilize heritage buildings like Governor Houses, State Guest Houses etc. for public use.

With the objective, he has immediately set up a committee headed by the Federal Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood which includes a number of experts in the field of architecture, visual arts, designing etc. The minister soon after taking charge of the assignment held a meeting with Secretary, NH & LH Division and advised him to invite experts for the above meeting.