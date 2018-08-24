Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH/VEHARI-The District Health Authority appointed on Friday District Health Officer Dr Khalid as the inquiry officer to probe the birth of a healthy baby outside Emergency Ward of Gojra THQ Hospital after the mother was referred to Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr Shahab Alam has also formed a four-member inquiry committee consisting of Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Sidra, Dr Akram, Dr Shahryar and Dr Kashfa. The MS directed the committee members to submit a report within two days.

Waseem Abbas of Chak 161 GB had taken his pregnant wife Shazia Bibi for delivery to the Rural Health Centre at Moongi Adda from where she was referred to Gojra THQ Hospital last Tuesday.

In the Emergency Ward, the doctors had asked Waseem Abbas to immediately arrange blood but he failed to arrange and in the meantime the doctors referred her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. He and his wife were sitting on the bench outside the Emergency Ward when she gave birth to a healthy baby. Meanwhile, the passers-by arranged sheets to provide her with a shelter during the procedure.

Deputy District Officer Dr Asghar Sheikh reached the hospital and assured Waseem Abbas that action would be taken against the responsible staff after inquiry for not providing her with delivery facility instead referring her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Vehari Iran Ali Kathiya said that quackery was a bad exercise. Quacks cause loss to humans thus they would not be allowed to play with the lives of the innocent people, he said.

A serious action will be taken against them, he said directing drug inspectors to watch them regularly and play their role to finish them. The DC was presiding a meeting of the board of District Quality Control. Twenty-two cases were put in the meeting one was referred to the drug court while six were kept under observations.