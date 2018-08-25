Share:

London:- President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said it is divine law that those corrupt cannot escape justice for long and eventually get caught. The president, who arrived in London, said this while talking to journalists at the airport. He added that he has always been a believer in accountability but that it should be true accountability. “The incidents of corruption that have happened in Pakistan [show] that it is divine law that [a corrupt] person can escape law for only a few days and eventually gets caught,” he said in response to a question.–Agencies