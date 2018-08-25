Share:

SHIKARPUR - Around 1.4 million people of Shikarpur offered Eidul Azha prayer at various places including eidgah, mosques and madrasas throughout the district with religious zeal and expressed their greeting with their loved ones the other day.

The Festival of Sacrifice commenced after offering Eid prayers and continued three days throughout world including Pakistan while such festival was observed in Shikarpur, Jacobabad with religious zeal.

SUSPECT ARRESTED

The Lakhi Ghulam Shah police claimed to have arrested a killer of a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped and stabbed to death in the limits of Jahan Khan police station the other day.

An official of SSP Office Shikarpur claimed to have arrested a killer identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar aka Farhan, 25, son of Ghulam Nabi Mahar, who allegedly confessed his crime. Mushtaq told the police that “I killed him with knife in fear may he disclose my identity. Besides, police have received knife and rope used in murder from his possession. It may be recalled that a naked body of grade sixth student Sheeraz Ahmed, resident of Mughrani Mahar Village was found from isolated place near his village on August 20. While police have stated that prima facie he has been sexually assaulted and killed with knife and launched a manhunt to unearth the mystery of brutal murder and after tremendous efforts police have succeeded in arresting a killer of the innocent boy.

An FIR (29/2018) under section 302-377 has been lodged against Mushtaq on the behalf of state on the complaint of ASI Arshad Ahmed at Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station.